Previous
Photo 1301
Lucy-Anne
Smiling can be a bit hit & miss, but most of the time she humours me.
She says she is only called Lucy-Anne when she’s in trouble, but I thought I’d use her proper name .
28th November 2024
28th Nov 24
3
2
Carole Sandford
ace
@carole_sandford
August 2024 sees me begin year 9! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
4400
photos
173
followers
145
following
356% complete
1294
1295
1296
1297
1298
1299
1300
1301
1299
3018
3019
3020
3021
1300
3022
1301
Views
10
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
Extras
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
lucy-anne
Phil Sandford
ace
Love her to bits ♥️
November 28th, 2024
Pat Knowles
ace
Nice to see her proper name especially as it’s so pretty. That is a fun smile!
November 28th, 2024
Beverley
ace
She’s beautiful…
November 28th, 2024
