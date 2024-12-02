Sign up
Photo 1303
Lollipops & Sweeties
A closer look at the sweets next to the gingerbread house.
2nd December 2024
2nd Dec 24
Carole Sandford
August 2024 sees me begin year 9! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
sweets
Phil Howcroft
ace
I like the reds ... far too pretty !
December 2nd, 2024
Susan Wakely
ace
Great lollipops.
December 2nd, 2024
