Observatory Tower by carole_sandford
Photo 1304

Observatory Tower

This tower was added by the Victorians, because they thought this Norman castle shell needed to look more castle like!
I like that you can see the purple of the cathedral behind.
4th December 2024 4th Dec 24

Carole Sandford

Corinne C ace
Marvelous!
December 4th, 2024  
Susan Wakely ace
The purple gives it a feel of Disney.
December 4th, 2024  
Babs ace
Oh wow this one is a winner. I love it. fav.
December 4th, 2024  
Beverley ace
Awesomeness
December 4th, 2024  
Pat Knowles ace
Fave.
December 4th, 2024  
Carole Sandford ace
@wakelys 😂 I didn’t see a fairy.
December 4th, 2024  
Jo Worboys
Wonderful pov. Fav
December 4th, 2024  
