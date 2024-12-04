Sign up
Previous
Photo 1304
Observatory Tower
This tower was added by the Victorians, because they thought this Norman castle shell needed to look more castle like!
I like that you can see the purple of the cathedral behind.
4th December 2024
4th Dec 24
7
5
Carole Sandford
ace
@carole_sandford
August 2024 sees me begin year 9! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
4409
photos
173
followers
145
following
357% complete
1297
1298
1299
1300
1301
1302
1303
1304
3024
3025
1302
3026
1303
3027
3028
1304
Views
7
Comments
7
Fav's
5
Album
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Tags
castle
,
tower
,
lincoln
,
observatory
Corinne C
ace
Marvelous!
December 4th, 2024
Susan Wakely
ace
The purple gives it a feel of Disney.
December 4th, 2024
Babs
ace
Oh wow this one is a winner. I love it. fav.
December 4th, 2024
Beverley
ace
Awesomeness
December 4th, 2024
Pat Knowles
ace
Fave.
December 4th, 2024
Carole Sandford
ace
@wakelys
😂 I didn’t see a fairy.
December 4th, 2024
Jo Worboys
Wonderful pov. Fav
December 4th, 2024
