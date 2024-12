Illuminated Archway

One of three archways through Exchequer Gate. This one looking through to the cathedral.

The Christmas tree is, St Barnabas ( our local hospice) “light up a life” tree. The hospice will use the tree to honour & remember a loved one this Christmas, with each light decoration signifying someone different.

The tree is donated by Doddington Hall & has been for the last 20 years.