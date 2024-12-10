Previous
Hark the Herald Angels Sing by carole_sandford
Photo 1310

Hark the Herald Angels Sing

Another Christmas song at Doddington. I found these angels a bit creepy.
10th December 2024 10th Dec 24

Carole Sandford

ace
@carole_sandford
August 2024 sees me begin year 9! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
358% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Casablanca ace
They are a bit scary!!
December 10th, 2024  
Beverley ace
I agree…
December 10th, 2024  
Susan Wakely ace
They look like mischief makers.
December 10th, 2024  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Cute
December 10th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact