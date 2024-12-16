Sign up
Previous
Photo 1314
His Lordship - Sir Grinch
From yesterday’s visit to Belton House. There were frames set up, for people to use in their photos.
This was our creation, Phil in his Grinch Hat, not quite as stately as some of the ancestors on the walls 🤔😂
16th December 2024
16th Dec 24
Carole Sandford
ace
@carole_sandford
August 2024 sees me begin year 9! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
4431
photos
172
followers
146
following
Tags
photo
,
phil
,
frame
,
grinch
julia
ace
Good shot for the annual Christmas cards..
December 16th, 2024
Judith Johnson
ace
Love the hat!
December 16th, 2024
Susan Wakely
ace
He wears it well.
December 16th, 2024
Sue Cooper
ace
A great hat 😂
December 16th, 2024
