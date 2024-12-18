Sign up
Photo 1315
Rustic Reindeer
Made by the gardening staff I would think. They were quite cute.
18th December 2024
18th Dec 24
Carole Sandford
@carole_sandford
August 2024 sees me begin year 9! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
1308
1309
1310
1311
1312
1313
1314
1315
1312
3039
1313
3040
1314
3041
3042
1315
Tags
reindeer
,
rustic
Susan Wakely
Very cute. Every year I say that I am going to buy one but never do.
December 18th, 2024
Jackie Snider
Very ‘folk artsy’, I like!
December 18th, 2024
Beverley
Brilliant …
December 18th, 2024
