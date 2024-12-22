Sign up
Photo 1318
Birthday Bouquet
Flowers from Phil, for my birthday today.
22nd December 2024
22nd Dec 24
Carole Sandford
ace
@carole_sandford
August 2024 sees me begin year 9! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
Tags
flowers
,
birthday
,
bouquet
Beverley
ace
Beautiful bouquet gorgeous choice of flowers…
December 22nd, 2024
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Beautiful.
December 22nd, 2024
Steve Chappell
ace
Happy birthday!
December 22nd, 2024
Kitty Hawke
ace
Lovely colours. Happy Birthday.
December 22nd, 2024
Sue Cooper
ace
Happy Birthday Carole. That's a beautiful bouquet.
December 22nd, 2024
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Beautiful - A very Happy Birthday !
December 22nd, 2024
