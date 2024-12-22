Previous
Birthday Bouquet by carole_sandford
Photo 1318

Birthday Bouquet

Flowers from Phil, for my birthday today.
22nd December 2024 22nd Dec 24

Carole Sandford

ace
@carole_sandford
August 2024 sees me begin year 9! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
361% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Beverley ace
Beautiful bouquet gorgeous choice of flowers…
December 22nd, 2024  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Beautiful.
December 22nd, 2024  
Steve Chappell ace
Happy birthday!
December 22nd, 2024  
Kitty Hawke ace
Lovely colours. Happy Birthday.
December 22nd, 2024  
Sue Cooper ace
Happy Birthday Carole. That's a beautiful bouquet.
December 22nd, 2024  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Beautiful - A very Happy Birthday !
December 22nd, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact