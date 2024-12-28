Sign up
Previous
Photo 1323
Something Different
Lucy’s fidget toy. It makes lots of different shapes. It started as a ball & this is flower like.
28th December 2024
28th Dec 24
0
1
Carole Sandford
ace
@carole_sandford
August 2024 sees me begin year 9! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
4453
photos
173
followers
145
following
362% complete
View this month »
1316
1317
1318
1319
1320
1321
1322
1323
Latest from all albums
1320
3050
1321
78
3051
1322
3052
1323
Tags
toy.
,
fidget
