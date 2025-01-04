Sign up
Previous
Photo 1328
Frost
The leaves decorated with frost, it accentuates their beauty.
4th January 2025
4th Jan 25
5
3
Carole Sandford
ace
@carole_sandford
August 2024 sees me begin year 9! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
4466
photos
174
followers
146
following
363% complete
1321
1322
1323
1324
1325
1326
1327
1328
3056
3057
1326
3058
1327
79
3059
1328
Views
14
Comments
5
Fav's
3
Album
Camera
DSC-RX10M4
Taken
2nd January 2025 2:38pm
Exif
View Info
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
leaves
,
frosty
Beryl Lloyd
ace
All crisp, white and even ! - Love how the frost exagerates the patterns on the fern ! fav
January 4th, 2025
Beverley
ace
It looks like frosty lacework … sooo pretty.
What a super photo.
January 4th, 2025
Susan Wakely
ace
The frost really accentuates the shapes.
January 4th, 2025
Babs
ace
Wow this looks chilly. Difficult to imagine when we are melting here in the heat today.
January 4th, 2025
Lisa Brown
ace
beautiful capture. Looks a bit prehistoric. I can almost feel the texture. Great
January 4th, 2025
What a super photo.