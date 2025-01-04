Previous
Frost by carole_sandford
Photo 1328

Frost

The leaves decorated with frost, it accentuates their beauty.
4th January 2025 4th Jan 25

Carole Sandford

ace
@carole_sandford
August 2024 sees me begin year 9! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
363% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Beryl Lloyd ace
All crisp, white and even ! - Love how the frost exagerates the patterns on the fern ! fav
January 4th, 2025  
Beverley ace
It looks like frosty lacework … sooo pretty.
What a super photo.
January 4th, 2025  
Susan Wakely ace
The frost really accentuates the shapes.
January 4th, 2025  
Babs ace
Wow this looks chilly. Difficult to imagine when we are melting here in the heat today.
January 4th, 2025  
Lisa Brown ace
beautiful capture. Looks a bit prehistoric. I can almost feel the texture. Great
January 4th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact