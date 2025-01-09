Sign up
Previous
Photo 1331
Park Fountain
Fountain in Loughborough park this morning. Liked the sun shining on the water.
9th January 2025
9th Jan 25
3
1
Susan Wakely
ace
Catching the light nicely.
January 9th, 2025
Beverley
ace
Super shot… beautiful
January 9th, 2025
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Looks golden, very beautiful
January 9th, 2025
