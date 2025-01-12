Sign up
Photo 1333
Frost Continues
Minus 4°C last night ( not as cold as some I know) so another white landscape this morning. Another view from the bedroom window.
12th January 2025
12th Jan 25
3
1
Carole Sandford
ace
@carole_sandford
August 2024 sees me begin year 9! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
4479
photos
174
followers
146
following
365% complete
View this month »
Tags
garden
,
frost
Phil Sandford
ace
Fed up with it now.
January 12th, 2025
Sue Cooper
ace
It does make everything look pretty.
January 12th, 2025
JackieR
ace
That's a truly thick frost. Down south justgrey and featureless
January 12th, 2025
