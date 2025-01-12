Previous
Frost Continues by carole_sandford
Minus 4°C last night ( not as cold as some I know) so another white landscape this morning. Another view from the bedroom window.
Carole Sandford

Phil Sandford ace
Fed up with it now.
January 12th, 2025  
Sue Cooper ace
It does make everything look pretty.
January 12th, 2025  
JackieR ace
That's a truly thick frost. Down south justgrey and featureless
January 12th, 2025  
