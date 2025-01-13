Sign up
Previous
Photo 1334
Fur Coat Essential
… especially when sitting on a frosty fence! Not an award winning photo & taken from the house with my phone, but I liked how the frost looked on the trees.
13th January 2025
13th Jan 25
6
8
Carole Sandford
@carole_sandford
August 2024 sees me begin year 9! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
Tags
squirrel
,
frost
Christine Sztukowski
Excellent photography
January 13th, 2025
LManning (Laura)
It's a great weather shot.
January 13th, 2025
Rob Z
It's a super summary of this winter scene.
January 13th, 2025
Beverley
Beautiful photo
January 13th, 2025
Denise Wood
So sweet :)
January 13th, 2025
Babs
Poor little chap, he looks so cold
January 13th, 2025
