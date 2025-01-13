Previous
Fur Coat Essential by carole_sandford
Photo 1334

Fur Coat Essential

… especially when sitting on a frosty fence! Not an award winning photo & taken from the house with my phone, but I liked how the frost looked on the trees.
13th January 2025 13th Jan 25

Carole Sandford

@carole_sandford
August 2024 sees me begin year 9! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
Christine Sztukowski ace
Excellent photography
January 13th, 2025  
LManning (Laura) ace
It's a great weather shot.
January 13th, 2025  
Rob Z ace
It's a super summary of this winter scene.
January 13th, 2025  
Beverley ace
Beautiful photo
January 13th, 2025  
Denise Wood
So sweet :)
January 13th, 2025  
Babs ace
Poor little chap, he looks so cold
January 13th, 2025  
