Previous
Photo 1335
Supermarket Flowers
This is a bunch of flowers bought by Phil when he did the grocery shopping last week. A very vibrant bouquet.
14th January 2025
14th Jan 25
3
2
Carole Sandford
ace
@carole_sandford
August 2024 sees me begin year 9! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
4483
photos
174
followers
146
following
365% complete
1328
1329
1330
1331
1332
1333
1334
1335
Latest from all albums
1332
3066
3067
1333
3068
1334
3069
1335
Views
11
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
Extras
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
shopping
,
flowers
,
supermarket
Phil Sandford
ace
Wonderful rainbow of colours.
January 14th, 2025
Susan Wakely
ace
Vibrant colours.
January 14th, 2025
gloria jones
ace
Fantastic!
January 14th, 2025
