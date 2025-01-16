Previous
Amaryllis by carole_sandford
Photo 1337

Amaryllis

This is a resurrected plant from last year. It’s the first time we’ve done this & we’re excited that it grew at all! Another one only grew leaves, but this one has excelled itself!
16th January 2025 16th Jan 25

Carole Sandford

ace
@carole_sandford
August 2024 sees me begin year 9! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
366% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact