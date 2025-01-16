Sign up
Photo 1337
Amaryllis
This is a resurrected plant from last year. It’s the first time we’ve done this & we’re excited that it grew at all! Another one only grew leaves, but this one has excelled itself!
16th January 2025
16th Jan 25
0
1
Carole Sandford
ace
@carole_sandford
August 2024 sees me begin year 9! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
4487
photos
175
followers
148
following
366% complete
1330
1331
1332
1333
1334
1335
1336
1337
3068
1334
3069
1335
3070
1336
3071
1337
Views
3
Fav's
1
Album
Tags
amaryllis
,
regrowth
