Inauguration Day by carole_sandford
Inauguration Day

What could possibly go wrong……

Capitol building, pic from the TV courtesy of the BBC.
20th January 2025

Carole Sandford

Photo Details

Rob Z ace
Lol!!
January 20th, 2025  
