Winter Practice

I thought we were in for another grey & dark day today. But, around 1:30pm there was a glimmer of sun in the sky, so I decided to take a drive to RAF Waddington to see if there was any flying action up there.

Had to wait a good half hour & thought the only thing I was gonna get was the air ambulance, but then five of the Red Arrows came out to play. They had gone up vertically & then this is them having gone “ over the top. There will be more shots tomorrow….