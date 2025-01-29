Previous
Hellebore 2 by carole_sandford
Hellebore 2

Mostly these flowers hang downwards, which is a shame, as the real beauty is within it. However I quite liked the bend that can be seen in this one & it had the added bonus of raindrops.
29th January 2025 29th Jan 25

Carole Sandford

@carole_sandford
Maggiemae ace
You could always lie on the ground and look upwards, Carole?
January 29th, 2025  
Carole Sandford ace
@maggiemae even then they are low to the ground & then there is the problem, that once down there, I may never be able to get back up! 😂😂
January 29th, 2025  
