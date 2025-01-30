Sign up
Photo 1341
An 8 ship
It’s amazing the patterns that these guys create with smoke.
30th January 2025
30th Jan 25
Carole Sandford
ace
@carole_sandford
August 2024 sees me begin year 9! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
red
,
arrows
Rob Z
ace
And your images of these are always amazing. What a marvellous pov to catch this shot.
January 30th, 2025
