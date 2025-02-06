Previous
White Hellebore by carole_sandford
Photo 1345

White Hellebore

So pretty with a pink speckled inside.
6th February 2025 6th Feb 25

Carole Sandford

ace
@carole_sandford
August 2024 sees me begin year 9! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
368% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Jo Worboys
Just beautiful
February 6th, 2025  
Barb ace
Are these growing in your garden? We are currently buried in snow! Gorgeous flower!
February 6th, 2025  
Carole Sandford ace
@bjywamer yes Barb they are. They are usually the first thing to flower & they are quite hardy - we had -4°C of frost this morning.
February 6th, 2025  
Kitty Hawke ace
How very lovely.......mine are nowhere to be seen this year !
February 6th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact