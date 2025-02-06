Sign up
Previous
Photo 1345
White Hellebore
So pretty with a pink speckled inside.
6th February 2025
6th Feb 25
4
4
Carole Sandford
ace
@carole_sandford
August 2024 sees me begin year 9! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
4517
photos
177
followers
150
following
1338
1339
1340
1341
1342
1343
1344
1345
1343
3088
3089
1344
3090
3091
3092
1345
Views
8
Comments
4
Fav's
4
Album
Extras
Camera
DSC-RX10M4
Taken
29th January 2025 12:47pm
garden
hellebore
Jo Worboys
Just beautiful
February 6th, 2025
Barb
ace
Are these growing in your garden? We are currently buried in snow! Gorgeous flower!
February 6th, 2025
Carole Sandford
ace
@bjywamer
yes Barb they are. They are usually the first thing to flower & they are quite hardy - we had -4°C of frost this morning.
February 6th, 2025
Kitty Hawke
ace
How very lovely.......mine are nowhere to be seen this year !
February 6th, 2025
