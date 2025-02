Cast of a Famous Bell

Taken in Queens Park Loughborough last week. This is the cast of the bell Great Paul, the largest bell currently in use in the Uk, weighing in at 16.75 imperial tonnes. It is housed in the south west tower of St Paul’s Cathedral & was cast at John Taylor’s bell foundry in Loughborough in 1881. An odd thing to have in a park perhaps, but a nod to the towns heritage I suppose.