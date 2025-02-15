Sign up
Photo 1348
Valentine Rose
A rose from the flowers that I received yesterday.
15th February 2025
15th Feb 25
Carole Sandford
ace
@carole_sandford
August 2024 sees me begin year 9! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
Tags
rose
,
valentine
Susan Wakely
ace
Have a secret admirer?
February 15th, 2025
Carole Sandford
ace
@wakelys
no, no secret.
February 15th, 2025
Beverley
ace
Beautiful
February 15th, 2025
