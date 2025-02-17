Sign up
Previous
Photo 1350
Gunby
Lucy & I had a short walk around the Gunby gardens today, the spring flowers here were also a little behind. I quite liked this view of the church through the trees.
17th February 2025
17th Feb 25
3
1
Carole Sandford
ace
@carole_sandford
August 2024 sees me begin year 9! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience!
Views
13
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Camera
iPhone 16 Pro
Taken
17th February 2025 1:04pm
Tags
gardens
,
gunby
Barb
ace
Love it, Carole! The green grass and lovely light! Oh, for signs of Spring here. But that will not happen for a long time yet, as we currently have about 12 inches of snow on the ground!
February 17th, 2025
Carole Sandford
ace
@bjywamer
it was 3°C but the wind chill was making it feel more like -4°C.
Stay warm Barb!
February 17th, 2025
Beverley
ace
Super shot … beautiful
February 17th, 2025
Stay warm Barb!