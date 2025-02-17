Previous
Gunby by carole_sandford
Gunby

Lucy & I had a short walk around the Gunby gardens today, the spring flowers here were also a little behind. I quite liked this view of the church through the trees.
17th February 2025 17th Feb 25

Carole Sandford

@carole_sandford
Barb
Love it, Carole! The green grass and lovely light! Oh, for signs of Spring here. But that will not happen for a long time yet, as we currently have about 12 inches of snow on the ground!
February 17th, 2025  
Carole Sandford
@bjywamer it was 3°C but the wind chill was making it feel more like -4°C.
Stay warm Barb!
February 17th, 2025  
Beverley
Super shot … beautiful
February 17th, 2025  
