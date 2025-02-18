Sign up
Previous
Photo 1351
Garden Blue Tit
Always plenty of birds in the garden & blue tits in particular.
18th February 2025
18th Feb 25
1
0
Carole Sandford
@carole_sandford
August 2024 sees me begin year 9! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
Views
1
Comments
1
Album
Extras
Camera
DSC-RX10M4
Taken
13th February 2025 12:42pm
Exif
View Info
Privacy
Tags
blue
,
bird
,
garden
,
tit
Susan Wakely
Cute.
February 18th, 2025
