Laurel & Hardy by carole_sandford
Photo 1358

Laurel & Hardy

At the Kinema in the Woods, there are lots of movie star statues, saw this one of Laurel & Hardy near the entrance.
2nd March 2025 2nd Mar 25

Carole Sandford

Susan Wakely ace
Such fun.
March 2nd, 2025  
Casablanca ace
That’s great
March 2nd, 2025  
Beverley ace
I loved watching them… how lovely to have locally
March 2nd, 2025  
Barb ace
Love it! 😁
March 2nd, 2025  
