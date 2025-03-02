Sign up
Previous
Photo 1358
Laurel & Hardy
At the Kinema in the Woods, there are lots of movie star statues, saw this one of Laurel & Hardy near the entrance.
2nd March 2025
2nd Mar 25
4
2
Carole Sandford
ace
@carole_sandford
August 2024 sees me begin year 9! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
Photo Details
Views
16
Comments
4
Fav's
2
Album
Extras
Camera
iPhone 16 Pro
Taken
2nd March 2025 12:41pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
&
,
hardy
,
lately
,
kinema
Susan Wakely
ace
Such fun.
March 2nd, 2025
Casablanca
ace
That’s great
March 2nd, 2025
Beverley
ace
I loved watching them… how lovely to have locally
March 2nd, 2025
Barb
ace
Love it! 😁
March 2nd, 2025
