Photo 1359
Golden Trees
Weeping Willow trees in front of Hackthorn Hall, golden in the setting sun this evening.
4th March 2025
4th Mar 25
Carole Sandford
@carole_sandford
August 2024 sees me begin year 9! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
light
golden
halls
hackthorn
Pat Knowles
A very different light in this shot, just shows the difference the sun setting makes.
March 4th, 2025
Rob Z
Wow - that lighting is just fab.
March 4th, 2025
Susan Wakely
Lovely light making the trees golden.
March 4th, 2025
