Across the City by carole_sandford
Photo 1363

Across the City

Taken from IBC (international bomber command memorial) looking across the city to the cathedral. In the fore ground is South Common - common land for grazing of animals etc, there were a lot of horses on there today.
9th March 2025 9th Mar 25

Carole Sandford

Sue Cooper ace
A lovely shot. Fav.
March 9th, 2025  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Lovely shot.
March 9th, 2025  
Barb ace
Nice distant view!
March 9th, 2025  
