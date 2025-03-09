Sign up
Photo 1363
Across the City
Taken from IBC (international bomber command memorial) looking across the city to the cathedral. In the fore ground is South Common - common land for grazing of animals etc, there were a lot of horses on there today.
9th March 2025
9th Mar 25
3
1
Carole Sandford
Tags
city
,
lincoln
Sue Cooper
ace
A lovely shot. Fav.
March 9th, 2025
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Lovely shot.
March 9th, 2025
Barb
ace
Nice distant view!
March 9th, 2025
