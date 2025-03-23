Previous
Dinner Time by carole_sandford
Photo 1365

Dinner Time

First lambs we’ve seen this year.
23rd March 2025 23rd Mar 25

Carole Sandford

@carole_sandford
gloria jones ace
Sweet.
March 23rd, 2025  
Judith Johnson ace
So sweet
March 23rd, 2025  
Susan Wakely ace
Very sweet. A joy to see.
March 23rd, 2025  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Precious
March 23rd, 2025  
