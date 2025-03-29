Previous
Churchill by carole_sandford
Photo 1371

Churchill

A painting from the Churchill exhibition at Doddington Hall. The painting is based on a photograph from August 1944. Churchill was watching an artillery barrage in Italy.
Carole Sandford

Beverley ace
Beautiful light in the background of the painting…
March 29th, 2025  
