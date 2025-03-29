Sign up
Previous
Photo 1371
Churchill
A painting from the Churchill exhibition at Doddington Hall. The painting is based on a photograph from August 1944. Churchill was watching an artillery barrage in Italy.
29th March 2025
29th Mar 25
Carole Sandford
ace
@carole_sandford
August 2024 sees me begin year 9! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
Tags
winston
,
churchill
Beverley
ace
Beautiful light in the background of the painting…
March 29th, 2025
