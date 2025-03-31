Previous
Back View by carole_sandford
Photo 1372

Back View

The back view of the ruined Rufford Abbey, near Ollerton, Notts.
31st March 2025 31st Mar 25

Carole Sandford

ace
@carole_sandford
August 2024 sees me begin year 9! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
375% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Susan Wakely ace
Interesting to imagine how it used to be.
March 31st, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact