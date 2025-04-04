Sign up
Photo 1374
Progress Shot
Just to see the progress compared to the shot I posted in January.
4th April 2025
4th Apr 25
8
5
Carole Sandford
ace
@carole_sandford
August 2024 sees me begin year 9! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
16
8
5
Extras
iPhone 16 Pro
3rd April 2025 6:12pm
Public
cross
stitch
progress
Kathy A
ace
Wow, that is coming along nicely!
April 4th, 2025
Phil Sandford
ace
Will look good in 2037 when it’s finished. 😜
April 4th, 2025
Dorothy
ace
I hope you’re making this to keep. It’s beautiful now and when finished will be amazing!
April 4th, 2025
Carole Sandford
ace
@illinilass
yes Dorothy, this is to keep.
April 4th, 2025
Susan Wakely
ace
Coming along nicely.
April 4th, 2025
Kathy A
ace
@phil_sandford
😂😂
April 4th, 2025
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Its looking awesome
April 4th, 2025
Carole Sandford
ace
@phil_sandford
hush! 🤐
April 4th, 2025
