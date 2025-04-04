Previous
Progress Shot by carole_sandford
Photo 1374

Progress Shot

Just to see the progress compared to the shot I posted in January.
4th April 2025 4th Apr 25

Carole Sandford

ace
@carole_sandford
August 2024 sees me begin year 9! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
376% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Kathy A ace
Wow, that is coming along nicely!
April 4th, 2025  
Phil Sandford ace
Will look good in 2037 when it’s finished. 😜
April 4th, 2025  
Dorothy ace
I hope you’re making this to keep. It’s beautiful now and when finished will be amazing!
April 4th, 2025  
Carole Sandford ace
@illinilass yes Dorothy, this is to keep.
April 4th, 2025  
Susan Wakely ace
Coming along nicely.
April 4th, 2025  
Kathy A ace
@phil_sandford 😂😂
April 4th, 2025  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Its looking awesome
April 4th, 2025  
Carole Sandford ace
@phil_sandford hush! 🤐
April 4th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact