Hula Hooping by carole_sandford
Hula Hooping

Lucy trying one of the activities at Gunby.
6th April 2025 6th Apr 25

Carole Sandford

Beverley ace
Sooo much fun
April 6th, 2025  
gloria jones ace
Fun capture...I remember when the hula hoops first came out in the late 50's.
April 6th, 2025  
Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
Clever girl. That is one thing I have never been able to do. That and blowing up balloons!
April 6th, 2025  
