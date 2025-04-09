Previous
Lucy by carole_sandford
Photo 1377

Lucy

Very similar to photo that Phil posted, but I wanted to include it in my project, so apologies if you’re thinking you’ve seen it before.
Lucy takes lots of selfies, but takes a lot of persuasion to pose, and, you have to be quick 😂
9th April 2025 9th Apr 25

Carole Sandford

ace
Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
You did well here then! It's a super shot
April 9th, 2025  
