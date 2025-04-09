Sign up
Previous
Photo 1377
Lucy
Very similar to photo that Phil posted, but I wanted to include it in my project, so apologies if you’re thinking you’ve seen it before.
Lucy takes lots of selfies, but takes a lot of persuasion to pose, and, you have to be quick 😂
9th April 2025
9th Apr 25
Carole Sandford
@carole_sandford
August 2024 sees me begin year 9! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
Tags
lucy
Casablanca 🇬🇧
ace
You did well here then! It's a super shot
April 9th, 2025
