Sun Effect by carole_sandford
Photo 1379

Sun Effect

The same tulips wide open in the warmth of sunshine!
12th April 2025 12th Apr 25

Carole Sandford

Beverley ace
Stunning… sooo lovely
April 12th, 2025  
Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
Love the difference.
April 12th, 2025  
Susan Wakely ace
Beautiful. Soaking up the sunshine.
April 12th, 2025  
*lynn ace
bright beauties in this shot!
April 12th, 2025  
