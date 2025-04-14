Sign up
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Photo 1380
Female Chaffinch
Another garden bird capture.
14th April 2025
14th Apr 25
1
3
Carole Sandford
ace
@carole_sandford
August 2024 sees me begin year 9! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
4625
photos
179
followers
149
following
378% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
1
Fav's
3
Album
Extras
Camera
DSC-RX10M4
Taken
14th April 2025 2:06pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
female
,
chaffich
Phil Howcroft
ace
I like how the background is complimentary to the bird colours
April 16th, 2025
