Praise indeed! by carole_sandford
Praise indeed!

Showed this photo to Lucy tonight.
“Nanny, can you send that to me please, I think that’s the best photo you’ve ever taken of me !”
Nice to know that it’s only taken me 14 yrs & 2 months to get it right !😜 😂
Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
If at first you don't succeed.....
:) :)
Super shot!
April 17th, 2025  
Beverley ace
It’s a super photo of her… Shes so beautiful…
April 17th, 2025  
