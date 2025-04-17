Sign up
Photo 1382
Praise indeed!
Showed this photo to Lucy tonight.
“Nanny, can you send that to me please, I think that’s the best photo you’ve ever taken of me !”
Nice to know that it’s only taken me 14 yrs & 2 months to get it right !😜 😂
17th April 2025
Carole Sandford
@carole_sandford
August 2024 sees me begin year 9! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
Casablanca 🇬🇧
ace
If at first you don't succeed.....
:) :)
Super shot!
April 17th, 2025
Beverley
ace
It’s a super photo of her… Shes so beautiful…
April 17th, 2025
