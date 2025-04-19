Previous
England Flag by carole_sandford
Photo 1384

England Flag

Before this afternoon’s game of Rugby the flags of each country are displayed & the national anthem’s played.
This is Englands flag - the flag of St George.
19th April 2025 19th Apr 25

Carole Sandford

Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
Subtle!! Love this
April 19th, 2025  
Phil Sandford ace
Preferred the Scottish anthem; ours is a dirge.
April 19th, 2025  
