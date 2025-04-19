Sign up
Photo 1384
England Flag
Before this afternoon’s game of Rugby the flags of each country are displayed & the national anthem’s played.
This is Englands flag - the flag of St George.
19th April 2025
19th Apr 25
2
0
Carole Sandford
@carole_sandford
Tags
flag
,
england
Casablanca 🇬🇧
ace
Subtle!! Love this
April 19th, 2025
Phil Sandford
ace
Preferred the Scottish anthem; ours is a dirge.
April 19th, 2025
