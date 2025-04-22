Sign up
Previous
Photo 1387
Wabi sabi 2
The whole bunch of wabi sabi tulips. I think I actually like this one better than yesterdays.
22nd April 2025
Carole Sandford
ace
@carole_sandford
August 2024 sees me begin year 9! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
Tags
tulips
sabi
wabi
julia
ace
Lovely.. I have a vase of dahlias looking very similar..
April 22nd, 2025
