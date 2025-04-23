Sign up
Previous
Photo 1388
Hartsholme
A shot from a walk around the lake at Hartsholme Park
23rd April 2025
23rd Apr 25
0
1
Carole Sandford
ace
@carole_sandford
August 2024 sees me begin year 9! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
4639
photos
179
followers
149
following
380% complete
1381
1382
1383
1384
1385
1386
1387
1388
3165
1385
3166
1386
3167
1387
3168
1388
Photo Details
Views
7
Fav's
1
Album
Extras
Camera
iPhone 16 Pro
Taken
20th April 2025 3:45pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
park
,
hartsholme
