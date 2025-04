Poppy installation

We popped up to the IBCC ( International Bomber Command Centre) today, always a good place for an excellent breakfast, followed by a walk around. Today we wanted to see their poppy installation, now insitu to commemorate 80yrs since VE ( victory in Europe)Day.

In the middle of the 20,000poppies is depicted a Lancaster Bomber, also in poppies. Alas & rather disappointingly, you actually need to view it from above to see it! Phil is going to see if he can get it with the drone at some point.