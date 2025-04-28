Previous
Across the City by carole_sandford
Photo 1391

Across the City

The last photo I took of the cathedral, it was a bit hazy & the trees had no leaves. From the Bomber Command Centre, you get a great view to the is beauty on the opposite hill, though a telephoto lens is still preferable to get this close.
28th April 2025 28th Apr 25

Carole Sandford

Pat Knowles ace
Lovely spots of greenery at this time of the year. A lovely view.
April 28th, 2025  
Beverley ace
Wonderful…
April 28th, 2025  
Barb ace
Very scenic capture!
April 28th, 2025  
Judith Johnson ace
Fabulous
April 28th, 2025  
