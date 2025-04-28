Sign up
Previous
Photo 1391
Across the City
The last photo I took of the cathedral, it was a bit hazy & the trees had no leaves. From the Bomber Command Centre, you get a great view to the is beauty on the opposite hill, though a telephoto lens is still preferable to get this close.
28th April 2025
28th Apr 25
4
1
Carole Sandford
ace
@carole_sandford
August 2024 sees me begin year 9! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
4646
photos
178
followers
149
following
381% complete
1384
1385
1386
1387
1388
1389
1390
1391
1389
3169
3170
3171
3172
1390
3173
1391
Views
10
Comments
4
Fav's
1
Album
Camera
DSC-RX10M4
Taken
27th April 2025 11:42am
Privacy
Public
Tags
cathedral
,
lincoln
Pat Knowles
ace
Lovely spots of greenery at this time of the year. A lovely view.
April 28th, 2025
Beverley
ace
Wonderful…
April 28th, 2025
Barb
ace
Very scenic capture!
April 28th, 2025
Judith Johnson
ace
Fabulous
April 28th, 2025
