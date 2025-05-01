Previous
Sunset on the Witham by carole_sandford
Sunset on the Witham

Phil & I took a ride out to 5 mile bridge tonight. This is looking down the River Witham towards Lincoln.
1st May 2025 1st May 25

Carole Sandford

Barb ace
So lovely! Marvelous reflections!
May 1st, 2025  
Phil Howcroft ace
the reflections are wonderful Carole
May 1st, 2025  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Incredible
May 1st, 2025  
