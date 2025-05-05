Previous
No Mow May by carole_sandford
Photo 1395

No Mow May

No mow may seems to be in full swing! Lots of cow parsley gently waving in the breeze.
5th May 2025 5th May 25

Carole Sandford

ace
@carole_sandford
August 2024 sees me begin year 9! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
382% complete

mittens (Marilyn) ace
Good one and so pretty.
May 5th, 2025  
Susan Wakely ace
The cow parsley and horse chestnut look lovely around the monument.
May 5th, 2025  
Dorothy ace
So beautiful!
May 5th, 2025  
Phil Sandford ace
Lovely shot
May 5th, 2025  
Beryl Lloyd ace
So lovely - cowslips can look so pretty in mass like this ! fav
May 5th, 2025  
