Photo 1395
No Mow May
No mow may seems to be in full swing! Lots of cow parsley gently waving in the breeze.
5th May 2025
5th May 25
5
5
Carole Sandford
ace
@carole_sandford
August 2024 sees me begin year 9! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
4657
photos
180
followers
149
following
382% complete
1388
1389
1390
1391
1392
1393
1394
1395
1392
3177
1393
3178
1394
3179
3180
1395
14
5
5
Public
cow
,
parsley
,
folly
,
doddington
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Good one and so pretty.
May 5th, 2025
Susan Wakely
ace
The cow parsley and horse chestnut look lovely around the monument.
May 5th, 2025
Dorothy
ace
So beautiful!
May 5th, 2025
Phil Sandford
ace
Lovely shot
May 5th, 2025
Beryl Lloyd
ace
So lovely - cowslips can look so pretty in mass like this ! fav
May 5th, 2025
