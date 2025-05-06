Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1396
450 year old Chestnut Tree.
Woodland scene from Doddington. One of the 4 or so Chestnut trees in the grounds that are older than the house, making them around 450 yrs old. There was a carpet of blue bells at the foot, along with cow parsley which was everywhere just about!
6th May 2025
6th May 25
0
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Carole Sandford
ace
@carole_sandford
August 2024 sees me begin year 9! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
4659
photos
180
followers
149
following
382% complete
View this month »
1389
1390
1391
1392
1393
1394
1395
1396
Latest from all albums
1393
3178
1394
3179
3180
1395
3181
1396
Photo Details
Views
4
Fav's
1
Album
Extras
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
tree
,
&
,
bluebells
,
chestnut
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close