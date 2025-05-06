Previous
450 year old Chestnut Tree. by carole_sandford
Photo 1396

450 year old Chestnut Tree.

Woodland scene from Doddington. One of the 4 or so Chestnut trees in the grounds that are older than the house, making them around 450 yrs old. There was a carpet of blue bells at the foot, along with cow parsley which was everywhere just about!
6th May 2025 6th May 25

Carole Sandford

ace
@carole_sandford
August 2024 sees me begin year 9! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
382% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact