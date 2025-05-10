Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1399
Engaged!
Lucy with my brother & SIL this afternoon. They both live with dementia, but I liked the way this showed them engaged in conversation with Lucy.
10th May 2025
10th May 25
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Carole Sandford
ace
@carole_sandford
August 2024 sees me begin year 9! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
4667
photos
180
followers
149
following
383% complete
View this month »
1392
1393
1394
1395
1396
1397
1398
1399
Latest from all albums
3182
1397
3183
1398
83
3184
3185
1399
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
Extras
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
visit
,
lucy
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close