Engaged! by carole_sandford
Photo 1399

Engaged!

Lucy with my brother & SIL this afternoon. They both live with dementia, but I liked the way this showed them engaged in conversation with Lucy.
10th May 2025 10th May 25

Carole Sandford

Photo Details

