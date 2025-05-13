Sign up
Photo 1402
Old & Gnarled
A closer look at the twisted trunk & branches of the very old chestnut trees at Doddington.
13th May 2025
13th May 25
Carole Sandford
ace
@carole_sandford
August 2024 sees me begin year 9! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
Tags
trees
,
gnarled
,
doddington
