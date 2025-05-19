Sign up
Previous
Photo 1405
From Further Away
Another shot of the Wisteria along the formal garden wall. This one shows the length of the wall.
19th May 2025
19th May 25
1
0
Carole Sandford
ace
@carole_sandford
August 2024 sees me begin year 9! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Album
Extras
Camera
iPhone 16 Pro
Taken
18th May 2025 1:59pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
wall
,
wisteria
Beverley
ace
Beautiful gardens…
May 19th, 2025
