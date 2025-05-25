Previous
IBCC by carole_sandford
Photo 1407

IBCC

Another visit to this memorial again today to take Phil’s cousin Paul, who is currently visiting us. The poppy installation is still in situ, captured this time looking across Lincoln to the cathedral.
25th May 2025 25th May 25

Carole Sandford

@carole_sandford
Photo Details

Phil Sandford ace
Wonderful.
May 25th, 2025  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Gorgeous scenery
May 25th, 2025  
