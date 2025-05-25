Sign up
Previous
Photo 1407
IBCC
Another visit to this memorial again today to take Phil’s cousin Paul, who is currently visiting us. The poppy installation is still in situ, captured this time looking across Lincoln to the cathedral.
25th May 2025
25th May 25
2
2
Carole Sandford
ace
@carole_sandford
August 2024 sees me begin year 9! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
4690
photos
179
followers
148
following
385% complete
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
Camera
iPhone 16 Pro
Taken
25th May 2025 12:10pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
lincoln
,
ibcc
Phil Sandford
ace
Wonderful.
May 25th, 2025
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Gorgeous scenery
May 25th, 2025
