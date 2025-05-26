Sign up
Previous
Photo 1408
Just Jane
The Avro Lancaster that the folk at East Kirkby aviation centre have ambitions to get flying again. It taxis but isn’t yet airworthy enough to fly, though in actual fact it probably could.
26th May 2025
26th May 25
Carole Sandford
ace
@carole_sandford
August 2024 sees me begin year 9! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
Views
4
Comments
1
Fav's
2
Camera
DSC-RX10M4
Taken
26th May 2025 11:08am
Tags
just
,
jane
,
lancaster
,
avro
Corinne C
ace
They get your attention even on land!
May 26th, 2025
