Previous
Just Jane by carole_sandford
Photo 1408

Just Jane

The Avro Lancaster that the folk at East Kirkby aviation centre have ambitions to get flying again. It taxis but isn’t yet airworthy enough to fly, though in actual fact it probably could.
26th May 2025 26th May 25

Carole Sandford

ace
@carole_sandford
August 2024 sees me begin year 9! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
385% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Corinne C ace
They get your attention even on land!
May 26th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact