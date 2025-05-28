Previous
Singing Airman by carole_sandford
Photo 1409

Singing Airman

Another from East Kirkby.This guy was singing for quite a while, songs from the day.
28th May 2025 28th May 25

Carole Sandford

ace
@carole_sandford
Photo Details

Beverley ace
How lovely…bet it was a beautiful time..
May 28th, 2025  
Phil Sandford ace
He was pretty good; he had folk up dancing.
May 28th, 2025  
